Death to 2020: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones & more join Netflix comedy special

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — In a cheeky video, Netflix announced an all-star comedy special called Death to 2020. “The creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make this year up,” a title card reads, “But they do have something to add.”

The producers call Death to 2020, “A Netflix comedy event that we’re still making…and that you’ll never forget — from the year you really don’t want to remember.”

Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjani, Tracy Ullman, Cristin Miloti and more have signed onto the special, which the streaming service promises to, “[tell] the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?”

In a statement, Netflix said, “This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

By Stephen Iervolino

