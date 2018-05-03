Decrying “mob justice,” Camille Cosby calls for investigation into DA behind Bill Cosby sex charges verdict

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage(PENNSYLVANIA) — Camille Cosby, Bill Cosby’s wife and manager, is decrying the “mob justice” behind her husband’s trial and conviction, and calling for a “criminal investigation” of the district attorney who prosecuted him.

In her first public statement since her husband’s conviction, Mrs. Cosby, 74, declared she is “publicly asking for a criminal investigation of that district attorney and his cohorts,” meaning Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele.

Comparing the former Cosby Show patriarch’s conviction on sex charges to a “lynching,” Mrs. Cosby blasts what she calls the the “unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law.”

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” says the statement. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

Mrs. Cosby, Mr. Cosby’s spouse of 54 years, again repeats allegations that prosecutorial misconduct and lying witnesses conspired to railroad the comedian. “This is a homogeneous group of exploitive [sic] and corrupt people, whose primary purpose is to advance themselves professionally and economically at the expense of Mr. Cosby’s life.”

She warned, “If they can do this to Mr. Cosby, they can do so to anyone.”

Last Thursday, Bill Cosby, 80, was found guilty in Montgomery County, PA of three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. The comedian, who pleaded not guilty, had been accused of drugging and sexually molesting Andrea Constand in his suburban Pennsylvania home nearly 14 years ago. The conviction comes about 10 months after jurors in Cosby’s first trial deadlocked on a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

Over fifty women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct or assault in alleged instances occurring since the late 1960s. Constand’s accusation was the only one that had not exceeded the statute of limitations for prosecution. Cosby has denied all allegations.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.