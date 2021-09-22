Demetrius Flenory Jr. shares the emotional reaction his family had to his portrayal of father Big Meech in ‘BMF’

Courtesy of Starz

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. is literally following in his father’s footsteps in the new Starz series Black Mafia Family.

In the new crime drama, Flenory Jr. plays his father Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the eldest brother behind the Black Mafia Family, one of the most influential crime families during the 1980s. Flenory Jr. tells ABC Audio that having his mother watch him on set during production was an emotional experience.

“I swear she couldn’t hold her tears in. She started crying from the moment they said, ‘Action’ and I started doing my lines,” he says. “She said that I reminded her so much of my dad that [she] couldn’t even fathom it… it was just so surreal for her because my dad was taken away from me at 6 years old… [but] I grew his mannerisms and… it was blowing her mind.”

Flenory Jr.’s relatives also had the same reaction, including his grandma who says he and actor Da’Vinchi, who plays Flenory’s younger brother Terry, “really look like [her] sons.”

“And you know once she says that we know that it’s true,” Flenory Jr. says. “She couldn’t stop crying… Everybody’s… just blown away… It’s so authentic and natural that people [are] blown away.”

While Flenory Jr.’s father may not get the immediate opportunity to see his son on set like the rest of his family — since he’s currently serving out a 30-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering — Flenory Jr. says he knows his father definitely approves of his portrayal.

“He was just proud of what he’s seen from the… trailer. So I’m just happy… he’s proud,” he shares. “He loves it. He’s happy. So that’s all that matters.”

BMF premieres this Sunday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.