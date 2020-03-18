Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus open up about struggles on new Instagram talk show 'Bright Minded'

Presley Ann/WireImage – Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Talk about girl power! Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus buried the hatchet and opened up about their struggles on Monday in a new Instagram show titled, Bright Minded.

The show, which Miley was inspired to start due to the mass amount of individuals practicing social distancing and self-quarantining, aims to connect with “special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!”

Demi was one of the show’s first guests and the former Disney Channel stars dished about their friendship and what exactly drew them to each other as teens.

“We connected then because we saw something in each other. Maybe it was spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts, I don’t know…” Demi explained before Miley hilariously shouted, “Maybe we were just gay as f**k!”

The 27-year-old actress’ also talked about body image and how they each had their fair share of dealing with the harsh criticism and scrutiny that comes with being in the entertainment industry and the limelight in general.

Miley recalled that she was having a hard time after performing at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. She described herself as “so skinny and so pasty” and stopped wearing shorts for awhile.

Demi’s story wasn’t all that different.

“I remember when I was 12, my body started changing, and I didn’t have anyone in Hollywood to look up to at the time who had a normal body,” she revealed and added that she vowed to be the role model she lacked when she got older.

“I talked about my struggles with food and stuff and I’m glad I did because… Maybe it’s helped young people learn to accept their bodies when they start to change.”

Bright Minded airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. PT on Miley’s Instagram page.

