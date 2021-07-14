Demi Moore: Working it in swimwear on a working vacation?

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Demi Moore is showing off what 58 looks like for her, in a series of Instagram snaps showing off the Indecent Proposal star in a black bikini.

“Getting ready for another day in paradise,” the actress captioned the snaps, which were taken in Greece.

Page Six reports Moore was in Crete as the godmother for the christening of the baby of some mogul friends, but turned the event into a vacation.

However, here’s a pretty decent proposal: Moore could arguably log the entire trip as a working vacation as far as write-offs go, because the suit she’s wearing is from Andie Swim, a company in which she invested back in 2018.

In fact, Moore — along with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Talullah — recently all rocked swimsuit looks from the company on Instagram.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.