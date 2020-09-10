Denise Richards exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after two seasons

John Tsiavis/Bravo(LOS ANGELES) — A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with actress Denise Richards announcing she’ll be exiting the reality show after two seasons.

A spokesperson for The Bold and the Beautiful star confirms to Variety that Richards will not be returning for the next season but didn’t provide a reason.

However, fans of the show have plenty of theories — shouldering the blame squarely on RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville, who claimed she had a one-night stand with the fashion model. That on-camera confession sparked intense drama within the cast, who began criticizing Richards for a variety of reasons, such as her wanting to have more say over her image

The bad blood boiled over in the final episode of the most recent season, where Richards walked out of a restaurant the cast was dining at in Rome following a contentious argument over Glanville’s claims.

Bravo has yet to remark on Richards’ exit.

However, with one housewife gone, another might be swooping in to take her place. Andy Cohen, who is the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, teased on his Radio Andy show on SiriusXM that Kris Jenner might be a potential replacement.

“I think it would be a huge get too and by the way she is already connected with the cast. She knows, she’s good buddies with Kyle [Richards] no joke, she knows everyone on the show,” Cohen explained.

However, he thinks Jenner might not be the best fit, adding, “She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?”

It was announced this week that the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be its last. Jenner serves as the series’ executive producer.

By Megan Stone

