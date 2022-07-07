Denise Richards shooting OnlyFans video with daughter Sami Sheen

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

There’s close, and then there’s perhaps too close. Denise Richards and Sami, her 18-year-old daughter with Charlie Sheen, have announced they plan to shoot a video together for OnlyFans on Thursday.

“As you know, I’m shooting with my mom soon @deniserichards,” Sami noted on her page. “If you tip in, I’ll make sure to send you a extra special and sweet video from both of us.”

For her part, Richards posted, “Who’s excited for my shoot with @samisheen tomorrow! [Thursday] I am! Also, a bit nervous! Send me some love!!! If I can get wifi, I’ll try and go live from there tomorrow!”

As reported, the Wild Things and Real Housewives veteran came out in support of her daughter launching her account on the steamy, subscription-based social media platform — so much so that days later, Richards launched her own.

Sami’s dad was reportedly less enthusiastic about the venture.

That said, Denise and Sami’s collab left some a little puzzled. One commented on a recent bikini snap Richards, 51, posted to Instagram, “Are you competing with your daughter? Or supporting your daughter…. Super weird.”

