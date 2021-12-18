Denzel Washington describes his film with Michael B. Jordan; Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg recap 2021; and more

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Denzel Washington directed A Journal for Jordan starring Michael B. Jordan, and the two-time Academy Award winner says it’s an emotional film for the holidays. Michael stars as First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, deployed in Iraq, who keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son, Jordan.

“It’s just a beautiful love story,” Washington tells Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t want to say sappy, but it’s a real tear-jerker.”

A Journal for Jordan opens on Christmas Day, and Denzel stars in the title role of another film premiering on December 25, The Tragedy of Macbeth. The 66-year-old entertainer has been acting for over 40 years, and as he leans more toward directing, he says his next role has to be very special.

“It’s gonna have to be an extreme challenge for me to be interested,” Denzel says. “I’ve been talking to one or two of the top directors in the business, and we’re talking about maybe doing something. There’s not that much left for me to do as actor. Maybe [Shakespeare‘s King] Lear.”

In other news, Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will hilariously comment on the biggest stories of the year in their comedy special, 2021 and Done with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart. Michael Strahan, Stephen A. Smith, Loni Love, William Shatner, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Killer Mike and D-Nice will be their guests for the show, which premieres Tuesday, December 28, on Peacock.

Finally, Deadline reports that Spike Lee has signed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix. The School Daze filmmaker and star’s previous credits for the streaming service include Da 5 Bloods, the She’s Gotta Have It series, and the film version of Roger Guenveur‘s one man-show, Rodney King.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.