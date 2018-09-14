'Designing Women' headed back to TV

Photo by Fotos International/Courtesy Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Sugarbakers are back in business.

ABC has a script deal with Designing Women creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, making the multi-camera comedy series the next show to get a revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, which has been in the works for months, is billed as a sequel to the original series that debuted 25 years ago and ran for seven seasons.

The news comes after Thomason revealed, in a Hollywood Reporter column, that her former boss, recently ousted CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, kept her shows off the air for seven years — this despite the fact that at the time, Bloodworth-Thomason was one of the most powerful female producers in Hollywood.

The sequel will follow the next generation of Sugarbakers with a crop of new, young, female designers at an Atlanta interior design firm. It’s poised to have the same razor-sharp dialogue as the original series. The script is also expected to cut through the political, cultural, and social factions that rarely agree on anything.

Thomason’s husband Harry Thomason will executive produce the comedy that will come from Sony Pictures Television — the same studio that produced the original series.

“I’m very excited to be working with ABC,” Bloodworth-Thomason told The Hollywood Reporter a day after penning the column. She added, “Normally, I’m not a fan of reboots, but Designing Women does seem to have the right feng shui for all that is going on right now. We could definitely have some fun.”