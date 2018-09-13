Despite early controversy, Netflix orders second helping of 'Insatiable'

Netflix/Tina Rowden(NEW YORK) — Netflix has renewed its dark comedy Insatiable for a second season.

The streaming service shared the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, along with a graphic that reads, “AND NOW FOR THE SECOND COMING.”

The series, about a lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client — played by Dallas Roberts and Debby Ryan, respectively — generated controversy from people who accused it of body shaming.

Insatiable — also starring Alyssa Milano, Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi, and Sarah Colonna — returns in 2019.

