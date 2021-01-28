Details of late comedian Jerry Stiller's will revealed

Stiller outside his home on “Seinfeld” – Julia Xanthos/ NY Daily News via Getty ImagesComedy legend Jerry Stiller died in May and details of the Seinfeld star’s will have been made public.

New York Post on Wednesday revealed how the 92-year-old comedian wanted his $5 million estate to be handled. While the comedy great made sure his family was well cared for, Stiller also bequeathed some of his estate to former employees and made a few final charitable donations to some local organizations.

Stiller’s will was dated May 2010, so two beneficiaries who were to inherit a portion of Stiller’s estate had unfortunately passed before him: his wife and former Stiller and Meara comedy partner Anne Meara, as well as his former housekeeper.

Meara, who died in 2015, was to inherit Stiller’s automobiles, jewelry and other physical valuables. The will indicated that, in the case of Meara’s death, their children, Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller, would be divide the belongings.

Manhattan Surrogate’s court, which filed the will in September, listed Stiller’s longtime personal assistant as another recipient. She was bequeathed $150,000 “in recognition of her exceptional services toward enhancing the professional careers of myself and my wife for many years.”

The late comedian also willed $25,000 to Syracuse University, his alma mater, and directed the funds to their theatre department.

He also left $10,000 to The Actors Fund of America to benefit various New Jersey-based retirement and nursing homes.

Other organizations Stiller supported in his will were the Boys & Girls Republic and the Abrons Arts Center.

A spokesperson of the latter told the Post, “Jerry Stiller was certainly a beloved member of the Henry Street family, who got his start on the stage of what is now our Abrons Arts Center…He always spoke very fondly of the Settlement!”

Ben and Amy Stiller have not responded to request for comment regarding the matter.

By Megan Stone

