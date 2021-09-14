“Devastated”: Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart and more stars mourn the death of Norm Macdonald

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Comedy Central

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The news of the death of stand-up comedian and legendary Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” anchor Norm Macdonald sent shockwaves through the comic community Tuesday, with many turning to social media to mourn him.

Macdonald, who was a member of the sketch show’s cast from 1993 to 1998, died after a private, years-long battle with cancer. He was 61.

Here are some of the first celebrities to comment:

David Letterman, who once called Norm his all-time favorite guest, tweeted, “In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best. An opinion shared by me and all peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his matter-of-fact delivery leveled you.”

Conan O’Brien: “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.”

Jon Stewart: “No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F*** cancer.”

Seth Rogen: “Oh f***. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.”

Gilbert Gottfried posted a photo of himself with Norm and fellow comics Jeff Ross and Macdonald’s Dirty Work director and comedian Bob Saget. “This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm’s show,” Gottfried wrote. “At dinner, the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald.”

Seth MacFarlane: “To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm Macdonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him.”

Whitney Cummings posted a video of Macdonald at the Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget, along with the message, “Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality.”

Ken Jeong: “In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.”

Tom Green: “Words can’t describe how saddened I am to hear of the passing of my friend.”

John Stamos: “Usually when you see a celebrity trending, you check it out because you’re afraid they may have died. You click their name and most of the time it’s something innocuous. Not this time sadly, #RIPNormMacdonald.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.