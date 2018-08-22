Did Carson Kressley shade the new 'Queer Eye'?

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Carson Kressley, star of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, seemingly threw a little shade at the Netflix revival of the series.

At a pre-Emmy event earlier this week, Variety reports Kressley took a dig at the Emmy-nominated Queer Eye reboot, saying, “I’m thrilled that they’re nominated, but it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004.”

The former fashion expert is now a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, which was also nominated this year.

In the past, Kressley has seemed supportive of the new Queer Eye. The old Fab Five and the new Fab Five even joined together for a Netflix video before the new series debuted in February.

The Netflix version of Queer Eye features Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski as they make over the lives of both men and women, straight and gay, in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.