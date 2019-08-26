Didn't get to D23? Now you can check out the teaser for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — If you didn’t make it to this year’s news-packed Disney Expo D23 over the weekend, fear not: The new teaser to the ninth installment in the Star Wars saga that premiered there is now online.

The teaser begins with a series of many of the iconic moments and characters from creator George Lucas’ first six Star Wars films, then transitions to Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and then features some tantalizing teases from the final film.

These include Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, and Oscar Isaac’s Poe cresting a desert dune to see a village in apparent celebration; the Resistance fleet popping in from hyperspace, juxtaposed with a fleet of dozens and dozens of enemy Star Detroyers; and a watery lightsaber face-off between Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, atop the crashed and semi-submerged wreckage of the second Death Star.

The teaser ends with the most tweeted-about moment from the trailer: Rey, in a black hood, looking as though she’s turned to the Dark Side, as evidenced by her dual red-bladed lightsaber.

“Your journey nears its end,” Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor Palpatine says menacingly.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which also stars Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams, opens December 20.

[embedded content]

