Disney+ announces 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' spin-off, 'The Bad Batch'

Lucasfilm/Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — While the Emmy-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped up in May, some of the series’ newest additions are getting their own spin-off.

Lucasfilm Animation has announced that Star: Wars: The Bad Batch, centering on the continued adventures of a squad of enhanced clone troopers, will come to Disney+ in 2021.

For the uninitiated, the Galactic Republic fielded millions of clone soldiers — hence the name the Clone Wars — to battle the various enemies of the Republic. Most are genetically identical, but according to the final series of The Clone Wars, Clone Force 99, the so-called Bad Batch — Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, and Crosshair — had suffered mutations that gave them modified abilities for impossible missions. Later, a Clone Wars fan favorite named Echo joined the squad.

Voiceover actor Dee Bradley Baker supplied the pipes for all of the hundreds of troopers in the original series, and will continue for Bad Batch.

Agnes Chu, Disney+ senior vice president of Content, said in a statement, “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Filoni was the executive producer of The Clone Wars, and is now the co-producer of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

By Stephen Iervolino

