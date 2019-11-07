Disney announces three separate, star-studded holiday specials

Disney Channel/Tony Rivetti(ORLANDO) — The performers for Disney’s annual lineup of holiday specials have been announced, so set your DVRs.

First up, it’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which will air Thursday, November 28. Hosted by former Glee star Matthew Morrison and Spice Girl Emma Bunton, the show features performances from Disney World and Disneyland from Sting and Shaggy, Pentatonix, “Feel It Still” band Portugal. The Man, Lindsey Stirling, and a duet between Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer. Former Fifth Harmony singer and current Dancing with the Stars standout Ally Brooke will also perform.

Next up, it’s Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World, airing December 13 on the Disney Channel. Pentatonix and Shaggy will both perform on that show.

Finally, it’s the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing December 25 on ABC. It also features Matthew Morrison and Emma Bunton, joined by black-ish star Marsai Martin and The Lion King star JD McCrary.

Performers on that show also include Sting and Shaggy, each performing solo, Pentatonix, Ingrid Michaelson teaming with Grace VanderWaal for a duet, Portugal. The Man and Ally Brooke.

