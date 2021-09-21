“Disney+ Day” — ‘Shang-Chi’, ‘Jungle Cruise’, a Boba Fett special, and more coming on November 12

Disney+

Disney has declared Friday, November 12 Disney+ Day, and to celebrate, the streaming service announced it’s debuting content from its properties Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Among the launches on November 12 will be the streaming debut of the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as the hit Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, and Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, based on the hit Home Alone series.

Also on the docket are a series of shorts called Olaf Presents, starring Frozen‘s favorite snowman retelling several classic Disney tales; the Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman; and a new Simpsons short that pays tribute to Disney IP.

Disney+ will also debut a Star Wars special about the origins and legacy of bounty hunter and fan favorite Boba Fett, a new Marvel Studios special feature, new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic, as well as special sneak peeks of upcoming shows and celebrity guest stars to help celebrate the occasion.

