Disney decides to release ‘Eternals’, ‘The King’s Man’, other films, exclusively in theaters

No doubt buoyed by the success of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuted exclusively in theaters to a better-than-expected Labor Day opening weekend, Disney has decided to release five upcoming films exclusively in theaters.

One of these is Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which won’t be released first on Disney+ like Black Widow was. Black Widow‘s release on the streaming network led to a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson.

Eternals will debut exclusively in theaters, as will the animated film Encanto, the remake of the classic musical West Side Story, the animated comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong, Ridley Scott‘s medieval movie The Last Duel, and the pandemic-delayed Kingsman prequel The King’s Man. The films are from either Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Pictures or 20th Century Studios.

After playing for 45 days in theaters, some of the films could then move to streaming, likely as part of Disney+’s Premiere Access — with the exception of Ron’s Gone Wrong, which will be available after 30 days.

Here are the release dates:

The Last Duel (20th Century Studios): October 15

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Walt Disney Pictures): October 22

Eternals (Marvel Studios): November 5

Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures): November 22

West Side Story (20th Century Studios): December 10

The King’s Man (20th Century Studios): December 22

