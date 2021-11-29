Disney gives sneak peek of its upcoming ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser interactive hotel

Disney Parks/David Roarke

In a new video posted to YouTube and social media, Disney Parks has given fans a new look at its upcoming interactive hotel experience called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

With the help of The Goldbergs‘ Sean Giambrone, the nearly 3-minute video gives a taste of what patrons can expect when the hotel — created to look like the intergalactic cruise ship Halcyon — opens in March.

Ann Morrow Johnson, an executive producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, tells Giambrone the centerpiece of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World park in Orlando, is “a first of its kind vacation experience where you get to spend two days and two nights living out your very own Star Wars story.”

To that end, Johnson shows him points of interest inside the “ship” that has been modeled to appear as if it came from that galaxy far, far away.

Included on her tour for future guests is a lightsaber training room, the hotel’s “bridge,” and other refinements — though at one point, Giambrone sneaks off and takes in a show at a cantina, similar to the one seen in 1977’s Star Wars. Performing for the patrons is a Twi’lek torch singer — the alien race with tendril-like head-tails frequently seen in the Star Wars universe.

The Star Wars decor is also carried through from the rooms to the menus. And rest easy, its booking website notes: “While itineraries do occasionally experience some disruptions due to the unrest in certain parts of the galaxy, Chandrila Star Line starcruisers are well-equipped with the latest shield and turbolaser technology to defend themselves in the unlikely event of dire circumstances — which are never an issue. Well, almost never.”

