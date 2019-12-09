Disney grabs record-breaking $10 billion at worldwide box office

Walt Disney Studios(NEW YORK) — Disney has become the first studio in history to surpass $10 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Variety.

As of Sunday, Disney has earned $9.997 billion globally, including $3.28 billion in North America and $6.7 billion overseas, and is expected to cross the $10 billion plateau on Monday. The studio topped its own previous record of $7.6 billion — set in 2016 — back in July, following the success of Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King.

Disney will certainly see that amount soar even higher with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, on December 20.

In August, Disney set a new record, with five movies — including Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Captain Marvel — all passing the $1 billion in 2019. Frozen 2 has earned $920 million as of Sunday, and is expected to make it six, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could could be number seven.

Furthermore, those figures don’t take into account the movies it acquired in the Fox deal, like Ford v Ferrari, which would bring it to $11.9 billion so far.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

