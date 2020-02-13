Disney is conjuring a sequel to hit live-action 'Aladdin'

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Aladdin, is in the works at Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Guy Ritchie is set to return as director, with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

John Gatins and Straight Outta Compton writer Andrea Berloff have been hired to pen the script, possibly based on other stories from One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales that gave us Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and Sinbad the Sailor.

Last year’s live-action movie musical, based on the 1992 animated feature, delivered $355 million at the U.S. box office and $1.05 billion worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.