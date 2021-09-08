Disney+ lays out thrills and chills for Halloween

Disney+

With Halloween close at hand, Disney+ has rolled out a full listing of all the spooky titles in its catalog. They include classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, to special spooky episodes of shows like WandaVision and Marvel Studios’ What If… to Wizards of Waverly Place, The Simpsons and That’s So Raven.

Here’s a full list of Disney+’s creepy collection:

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (premiering 10/8)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (10/8)

Under Wraps (10/13)

Just Beyond

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hocus Pocus

The Haunted Mansion

Frankenweenie

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Zombies

Halloweentown

Twitches

Girl vs. Monster

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Phantom of the Megaplex

Mr. Boogedy

So Weird

Vampirina

Shorts:

Toy Story of Terror!

Lonesome Ghosts

Trick-or-Treat

Gravity Falls

Gargoyles

The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror I-XXX”

Halloween-themed episodes:

Marvel Studios WandaVision — “All New Halloween Spooktacular”

Marvel Studios What If…Zombies

The Muppet Show — “Vincent Price”

Behind the Attraction — “Haunted Mansion”

Hannah Montana — “Torn Between 2 Hannahs”

The Sweet Life of Zack and Cody — “Ghost of 613”

That’s So Raven — “Don’t Have A Cow”

Wizards of Waverley Place — “Halloween”

The Proud Family — “A Hero for Halloween”

Lizzie McGuire — “Night of the Day of the Dead”

KC Undercover — “All Howl’s Eve”

