Disney+ pulls up the curtain on its behind-the-scenes documentary on 'The Mandalorian'

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Today, Disney+ gave fans a taste of its Star Wars Day birthday cake, the documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

The sneak peek shows director Jon Favreau in a roundtable setting with the hit series’ directors, including Oscar winner Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa, and other Q&As with stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano, as well as tantalizing teases of the tech it took to bring the show to life.

Of course the tease has some Baby Yoda, including director Deborah Chow explaining how series star — and noted director himself — Werner Herzog’s reaction to “the child.”

Chow laughs, “He started directing the baby directly,” she says, “so I’m directing Werner directing the baby.”

The look behind the curtain shows the remote control puppeteering it took to bring to life that little green face that launched a thousand memes.

The eight-part series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian launches May the fourth on Disney+

