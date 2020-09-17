Disney+ scores first Emmy Awards for ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Disney+ took home its first Emmy Awards last night for The Mandalorian.

The streaming platform was awarded five accolades during the third night of the virtual Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour) and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

The wins are part of the series’ 15 total Emmy nominations this year. The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in 2019 and stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, with Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers and Gina Carano in supporting roles. It marks the first Star Wars live-action series.

HBO’s Watchmen also picked up multiple wins last night for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, among others.

The fourth round of Creative Arts Emmy winners will be announced tonight on Emmys.com. It all leads up to the Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will air without an in-person audience; the winners give their acceptance speeches from their respective locations.

By Cillea Houghton

