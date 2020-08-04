Disney star Ronni Hawk arrested for domestic violence

Disney Channel/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Ronni Hawk, who stars in the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle — found herself stuck behind bars after allegedly beating up her boyfriend, according to TMZ.

Hawk was arrested Friday morning in Los Angeles and taken to the Van Nuys, California jail, booked on one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Law enforcement sources tell the gossip website that police “got a call to a home for a domestic disturbance, and when they arrived, officers say a man on the scene had visible injuries including scratches.”

Cops add that a verbal argument took place between Hawk and her boyfriend, and at some point, “it got physical.” Based on the victim’s apparent injuries, officers determined she should be arrested.

Bail for the 20-year-old actress, whose other credits include appearances on the TV shows Legacies and On My Block, was set at $100,000.

By George Costantino

