Disney+ turning ‘Percy Jackson’ books into a series

Disney+ has announced a long-in development series based on Rick Riordan‘s bestselling Percy Jackson books is coming to be. Well, specifically, Riordan himself announced it.

The wait is over, demigods,” Riordan delared in a video. “I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens.”

The series follows the titular hero, a 12-year-old who finds out he’s actually the son of Greek god Poseidon. Accused of stealing a lightning bolt from Zeus himself, Percy goes on a quest to recover it.

While a pair of films were made from the books — Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief in 2010 and 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters — the new series is apparently sticking closer to the age range of the hero and his demi-godly friends. While they were financial successes, Riordan was not a fan of the movies, to put it mildly.

James Bobin is directing the pilot Riordan is writing, the author explains, noting Bobin called the shots on the first installment of Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society, “which I love,” Riordan admits. “James knows the Percy Jackson books well, his kids are fans,” the author explains, saying the show “is in great hands.”

