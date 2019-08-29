Disney World's 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge is packed — but TSA says don't pack this souvenir

Photo: John Garzillo(ORLANDO) — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just opened at Orlando’s Walt Disney World, and according to Twitter-using park-goers, it’s packed.

However, those who are lucky enough to visit the newly-opened park should keep in mind that they shouldn’t try to leave with one of the park’s unique — and sought after — soda bottles.

To preserve the illusion that you’re on the planet Batuu, Disney’s Imagineers worked with Coca-Cola to create bottles of Sprite, Coke, and Diet Coke that look like they came from the Star Wars universe. But unfortunately, they made them look like thermal detonators — otherwise known as bombs.

The design earned a “no-go” from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which prohibits flying with “replicas” of any kind of weapon — both from this galaxy, and apparently, those far, far away.

The lesson was learned the hard way by folks who visited the Galaxy’s Edge Park at California’s Disneyland, which opened back in May.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.