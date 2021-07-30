Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ opens today

Disney/Frank Masi

The big-screen adaptation of Disney’s iconic Jungle Cruise ride opens in theaters today. The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as wise-cracking riverboat captain Frank Wolff, who is tasked with taking Emily Blunt‘s Dr. Lily Houghton into the heart of the Amazon so she can find a legendary tree with “unparalleled healing powers.”

For Johnson, who was also a producer on the film, getting Quiet Place star Blunt in the film was key — so important that he sent a personal video to her imploring her to join. “I said ‘Emily, you are the only one who can do this movie,'” Johnson recalled at a recent press gathering of the cast.

The pair’s onscreen chemistry was evident during the sit-down, which was also attended by Jack Whitehall, who plays Blunt’s onscreen brother, and Edgar Ramirez, who plays one of the heavies, Aguirre. Each took turns poking fun at Johnson and his video. “Jack can attest to this as a British person,” Blunt laughed, “if someone comes on too strong…It’s just better to go. ‘OK, just tone it down.'”

Aside from busting Johnson’s chops, Blunt admitted of the star, “We were pals for life immediately. It was like I knew when we met, we had this rapport that like ping pong back and forth so quickly and I just thought we could have a good time.”

“It’s very true,” Johnson agreed. “And then, you know, you look you hope to get lucky, you know, with your cast and you like to try to have some chemistry and this and a lot of times you at times you fake it…”

Blunt quickly added, “He’s been faking it for years,” which cracked Johnson up, adding, “I have and I will continue to fake it. Big faker!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

