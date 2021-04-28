DJ Khaled details new album, Khaled Khaled, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Nas and Jay-Z and more

Epic Records

DJ Khaled has been holding out on one of the most highly-anticipated albums of the year: Khaled Khaled. But the wait is over Friday.

Khaled took to Instagram Wednesday to share the track list for his new album, which features a lineup of heavy-hitting artists.

“#Fanluv I know I said ALBUM 100% Done but it might be 101%. Stay tuned,” Khaled wrote in the Instagram post caption. “Also, the next post is gonna…Man…all I know is…it CHANGED MY LIFE! And its HISTORIC. FAN LUV I LOVE YOU!”‘

Khaled Khaled features artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, H.E.R. and more.

Additionally, reggae legends Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Barrington Levy team up on the track “Where I Come From.”

In another Instagram post, Khaled shared a video trailer for the track “Sorry Not Sorry,” which features Nas, Jay-Z, Grammy-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy, and Harmonies by the Hive. The video was directed by Hype Williams and appears to be filmed at a casino, with Jay-Z and Nas sipping drinks at a poker table.

“Sorry not sorry don’t mind me / I’m living the dream, living the dream yeah / Came from nothing, who ever thought that we would be / living the dream, living the dream,” Fauntleroy sings in the video.

Nas and Jay-Z haven’t joined forces on a track since Nas’ 2006 song, “Black Republican.”

Khaled Khaled drops Friday, featuring Drake‘s 2020 tracks “Greece” and “Popstar.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.