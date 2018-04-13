Do figure skaters have the advantage on DWTS? Adam, Mirai and Tonya aren’t so sure

ABC(NEW YORK) — The new all-athlete cast of Dancing with the Stars was announced this morning and three Olympic figure skaters are among them: Adam Rippon, Mirai Nigasu and Tonya Harding.

Based on how well figure skaters have done in the competition in the past, it might seem like those three will be the ones to beat this season, but they all say that their skills on the ice don’t necessarily translate to the dance floor.

Rippon, who won the silver medal at this year’s Winter Olympics, says he’s feet are like “biscuits” in the ballroom.

“I think, like, yes we perform, [but] uh-uh, I’ve got biscuits attached to my ankles!” Rippon says. “…It’s a mess down there, you don’t even want to see it. But you will see it and it won’t be that messy.”

His pal Nagasu, who won a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics, says her biggest challenge is learning how to work with someone else.

“Alan [Bersten] has to keep telling me, ‘Follow my lead, follow my lead!’” she says of her pro dancing partner. “So I feel like it’s an even playing field.”

Both Nagasu and Harding are known for mastering the triple axel on the ice, but Harding admits the biggest challenge for her on DWTS will be “staying on my feet.”

“I just want to bring to the table as much of what I am that I can, but it is completely different [than skating],” she says. “Absolutely, completely different.”

The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres April 30 on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.