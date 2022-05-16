‘Doctor Strange ﻿in the Multiverse of Madness’ scores a second week atop the box office

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness maintained its top spot in the box office this weekend, conjuring another $61 million dollars in its second week.

Its global earnings now surpass $688 million, further cementing it as one of the highest-grossing movies of the pandemic. However, its domestic earnings took a 67% tumble from its $185 million debut.

The animated comedy The Bad Guys stole an additional $6.9 million in its fourth week in theaters and earned a second-place finish. Coming in third was another animated movie, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, with $4.6 million.

Marking its debut in theaters with an anemic $3.8 million was ﻿Firestarter﻿, bowing in fourth place. It should be noted the Zac Efron-led film is also simultaneously streaming on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

The Michelle Yeoh-starring ﻿Everything Everywhere All at Once﻿ continued to perform well as word of mouth spreads, earning another $3.3 million﻿ in its eighth weeks in theaters.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.