'Doctor Who' and 'The Crown' vet Matt Smith joins 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Alex Bailey/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Matt Smith, of Netflix’s The Crown and Doctor Who fame, has stepped into a galaxy far, far away.

Variety reports the British actor will be joining Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, and the rest of the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX.

His role is still secret, but said to be “key,” according to the industry trade.

The J.J. Abrams directed movie will hit theaters December 20, 2019, from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

