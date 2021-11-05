Dolly Parton will reunite with her old co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on the final season of ‘Grace and Frankie’

Stacie Huckeba

The 9 to 5 gang is finally getting back together. Dolly Parton just announced that she’s a guest star on the seventh and final season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, which stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

The reunion is a long time coming: The trio of stars have held dreams of working on a project together again ever since their successful 1980 film. Early in 2021, Dolly revealed on U.K. talk show Lorraine that she’s been trying to find a time to guest star on Grace and Frankie “for years.”

We worked so well on 9 to 5, [and] it’s a crazy, wonderful show,” the singer says. “We’ve been trying to write me in somehow. When it’s safe for us to actually do a production…I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

No further details about Dolly’s character on the show are available at this time. The first four episodes of Season 7 are available to watch on Netflix now, and the remainder of the season — including Dolly’s appearance — will air in 2022.

Grace and Frankie centers around the unlikely friendship that develops between two women after their respective husbands leave them to marry each other. When it wraps at the end of this season, it’ll make history as the longest-running ever Netflix original series, with a total of 94 episodes.

