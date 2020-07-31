Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, others launching quarantine film series

Getty Images for EIF & XQ(LOS ANGELES) — A group of Hollywood celebrities have compiled a short film series while in — and all about — quarantine.

Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Chris Cooper, Rosie Perez and Debra Winger top the all-star cast of With/In, a collection of short films made during lockdown by a number of top actors and directors, according to Deadline

Storylines include a couple stuck together after a one night stand, kids scheming to run away from their paranoid dad, a divorced couple isolating together for the sake of their dog, and a widow dealing with her grief.

Producers Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler said in a joint statement, “We wanted to explore what isolation means to different people, and asked a handful of artists whose work we really admire. What they came up with, to our delight, were stories about human connection that were powerful and funny and very different. Our plan is to continue to tell these stories, and to capture a moment in time that is continuing to change.”

Some proceeds for the film anthology will benefit Feeding America, which has pivoted to helping the food insecure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

By George Constantino and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.