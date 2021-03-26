Don Cheadle to narrate ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot

Marvel Studios/Chuck Zlotnick(LOS ANGELES) — Just as Daniel Stern did for the original show, the reboot of The Wonder Years will feature a famous voice as its narrator: Don Cheadle.

Deadline reports Cheadle will voice the adult version of the character Dean Williams in the show — that’s the new name for the character Fred Savage played as Kevin Arnold in the original family comedy, which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1993. Savage and Empire creator Lee Daniels will both co-direct and co-executive produce the series.

The new Wonder Years focuses on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama during the 1960s and follows preteen Dean Williams, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams.

Cheadle is also set to star in the Warner Bros. film Space Jam: A New Legacy, alongside NBA star Lebron James, arriving this summer.

He was recently seen in the pilot of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, reprising his role as Col. James “Rhodey” Rhodes.

By Rachel George

