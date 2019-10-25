Donald Faison is hyped about being part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with ‘Resistance’ ace Hype Fazon

Disney Channel/Kyusung Gong(NEW YORK) — Former Scrubs star-turned Emergence lead Donald Faison is a massive Star Wars fan. In addition to turning his love of George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away onto a recurring fan-favorite role as ‘Gary the Stormtrooper’ in Adult Swim’s long-running Robot Chicken series, Faison can be heard Sunday nights as alien pilot Hype Fazon in the animated series Star Wars Resistance on Disney XD.

Fazon is a Rodian, the same green-skinned, bug-eyed alien species Han Solo shot in the Mos Eisley cantina in Star Wars: A New Hope. And yes, the name Fazon is pronounced the same as Donald’s. It’s the only time a Star Wars character shared a last name with the actor who played him — and Faison’s stoked that his name’s an official part of the Star Wars universe.

“Pretty Cool?! It’s the best thing ever!” Faison tells ABC Audio. “‘Faison’ is canon. It’s not spelled the same, but Hype Fazon — ‘Faison’ is how you say it. And so somewhere out there in space, there can always be a Fazon story in Star Wars.”

So who exactly is Fazon? He’s a pilot whose character’s cockpit skills match those of Wedge Antilles, Luke Skywalker’s one-time wingman who survived the entire original Star Wars trilogy — and helped blow up the second Death Star, to boot.

“Hype is one of the fastest…star pilots in the galaxy,” Faison boasts. “Are you kidding me? He’s Wedge Antilles. He’s Wedge Antilles for Resistance, but he’s Hype Fazon in canon.”

Star Wars: Resistance airs Sundays at 6 p.m. Eastern on Disney XD.

