Donald Glover pokes fun at Kanye, Migos and “Star Wars” as “SNL” host

(NEW YORK) — Donald Glover pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live over the weekend: the actor hosted the late-night sketch show, while his alter ego, Childish Gambino, performed as the musical guest.

During his monologue, Glover brought up the fact that he auditioned for SNL twice, but never got cast. He set out to prove he had the talent for the job, but bumbled his way through a series of skills, including skateboarding and playing the clarinet.

In a parody of the hip-hop group Migos, Glover played a member of “Friendos” as they rap about their therapy sessions with a woman named Angela. The real A$AP Rocky made a cameo as Friendos left their therapist’s office.

After all the headlines Kanye West made in the past week, it was inevitable that SNL would address the rapper’s antics, and the show did just that in a sketch called “A Kanye Place,” a parody of the current hit horror film A Quiet Place.

In that skit, Glover and others appear as a group of people who are forced to keep quiet in order to avoid getting abducted by monsters, but can’t keep their mouths shut as Glover updates them on Kanye’s actions, including his tweets, his controversial statements on slavery and his new song with “poopity scoop” in the lyrics.

Glover also spoofed his upcoming role as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the sketch, Lando holds a summit for all the black people in the galaxy but only four people show up, a not so subtle commentary on the lack of black characters in the Star Wars movies.

In addition to appearing in a number of other skits, Glover also performed two new songs — “Saturday” and “This Is America” — as Childish Gambino.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

