Donald Glover reveals he secretly welcomed a son while in quarantine

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Instead of learning to make sourdough bread or whipped coffee, Donald Glover spent quarantine secretly changing diapers and singing lullabies. That’s because he and partner Michelle White welcomed their third child in May, but decided to keep the good news all to themselves.

That is, until the proud papa let it slip that he is now a father of three during a recent interview with GQ.

“You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” the Community alum confessed. “It was nuts.”

Glover went onto detail that his son was born around the time George Floyd died while in police custody, which the actor remarked, “My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment.”

He explained how difficult it was to process the video of Floyd begging with officers that he couldn’t breathe when, just an hour before, “I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment.”

The birth of his son was made even more meaningful because, says Glover, “My dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father.”

Overall, The Lion King star admitted that he felt a myriad of emotions in the hospital room, detailing that he experienced “the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

However, Glover says he is keeping his thoughts positive as he and his partner raise their third child together. In fact, they’re already talking about having another.

“My family adopting kids… And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there,'” he smiled.

Glover and White, who have been together since 2016, also share sons Legend and Drake Glover together.

By Megan Stone

