Donald Glover, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amal Clooney among 'Vanity Fair' “Best-Dressed”

Mark Seliger exclusively for Vanity Fair(NEW YORK) — Donald Glover, Tracee Ellis Ross, LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Jeff Goldblum are among the celebrities who have been named to Vanity Fair‘s 2018 Best-Dressed List.

Fashion fotog and Instagram star Michel Gaubert said of the Emmy winning Atlanta creator, “Glover is always perfectly at ease — nothing is forced — whether bare-chested or in a tuxedo.”

Other honorees for this year included the “exceptionally chic” Amal Clooney; Jonah Hill, who turned from “skater boy to…style star,” as well as the “eclectic” Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, and JAY-Z.

The magazine describes Rihanna as “a true style heroine” and “the ultimate chameleon,” who “embraces color and outlandishness.”

The magazine’s style jury hailed Serena’s “fearless and original” take on fashion, adding the tennis champ, “…has influenced style on the court, and also off: she paired a Valentino gown with tennis shoes for Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception.”

As for JAY-Z, the mag praises his “more tailored silhouette,” including Gucci and Tom Ford suits and ’70s-era shirts. The mag adds of Beyonce’s husband, “He’s also grown out his hair — a definite step toward a more mature, sexier version of himself, while still having fun with his style.”

Lauryn Hill is described as “eclectic in every sense of the word,” giving her props for layering, “colors, textures, and one-off pieces, mixing classic-soul ’70s and early-’80s vibes with a modern twist.”

