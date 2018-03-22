Don't call it a comeback: Deadpool returns in hard-hitting sequel trailer

20th Century Fox(NEW YORK) — 20th Century Fox dropped an action-and-f-bomb-packed trailer to Deadpool 2 Thursday morning, and the full-length peek of the project shows Ryan Reynolds and company firing on all cylinders once again.

The trailer gives more of the sequel’s plot. Apparently, a young, fire-throwing mutant is being targeted by Josh Brolin’s fearsome, time traveling cyborg Cable, leaving Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool to defend him with a team of mutants — including Zazie Beetz’s Domino, Brianna Hildebrand’s returning Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and newcomer Terry Crews, likely playing a hero called Hammer.

“I need ’em tough, morally flexible, and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10-12 years,” Deadpool says, breaking the fourth wall, as always. “We’ll be known as X-Force.”

“Isn’t that a little bit derivative?” Domino asks. “Absolutely,” Pool admits.

The trailer is stocked with as many potty-mouthed jokes as it has action sequences, as fans have come to expect from the R-rated Marvel character.

“It lives up to the hype, plus-plus,” Wade tells his pal Weasel, played by T.J. Miller, clearly referring to the sequel in which they appear. “They probably won’t even make a three,” Weasel agrees. “Stop at 2, you killed it,” Wade agrees.

Deadpool 2 — which the trailer cheekily notes comes “From the studio that brought you 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada” — opens May 18.

