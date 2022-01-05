Don’t hook up: ‘Don’t Look Up’ emergency number actually connected viewers to naughty hotline

Netflix

(NOTE NATURE) Viewers of Adam McKay‘s dark comedy Don’t Look Up, streaming now on Netflix, discovered an X-rated Easter egg after dialing a number suggested by Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character, astronomer Randall Mindy, to relieve stress caused by a “planet-killer” asteroid hurtling towards Earth.

The number, 1-800-532-4500, connects to a sex hotline.

The PSA in the film features DiCaprio’s Mindy acting as a figurehead for the White House and their partners at the made-up telecommunications giant BASH Cellular.

“Am I the only one that called the FEMA/Bash hotline and got a phone sex operator?” tweeted one viewer.

“Called the 800 number they used in Don’t Look Up. It’s a phone sex chat service. LMAO, good prank,” added another.

Don’t Look Up also stars Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Tyler Perry.

