“Don't kill my mom”: Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen tell young Canadians to stop partying amid COVID-19

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV(VANCOUVER) — John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, tapped two hometown sons who know a thing or two about partying to tell young people to stop doing so amid COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Van Wilder vet Ryan Reynolds and Pineapple Express star Seth Rogen did their duty, and addressed their fellow Canadians via social media.

“People of British Columbia! Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings! The COVID is still out there!” Rogen implored fans via Twitter. “It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you!”

Reynolds, for his part, passed his message along in the form of a voicemail to Premier Horgan. “Young folks in B.C….probably don’t know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it, too. And, of course, it’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable,” the Deadpool star said.

He then added, “My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young, 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable.”

Reynolds continued, “I hope that young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom or [environmentalist and B.C. resident] David Suzuki — or each other. Like, let’s not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable.”

The actor shouted out his wife Blake Lively’s work as well, explaining, “I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl, and that’s a party. I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.