“Don’t pinch me” – ‘Bachelorette’ star Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick

She said “Yes!”

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, is now engaged to fellow Bachelor nation alum Jason Tartick, 32.

The bride and groom-to-be shared the news with fans on Tuesday with equally adorable posts to their Instagram accounts. Sharing a slideshow of photos including the moment Tartick proposed and snapshots from their engagement shoot, Bristowe wrote, “Don’t pinch me.”

Meanwhile, Tartick captioned his post, “Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever.”

Although the lovebirds announced their engagement on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight confirmed the proposal went down on Monday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee. Tartick tricked his now fiancé into thinking they were filming an episode of her Off The Vine podcast and, after about 30 minutes, came clean and unveiled the stunning oval-shaped 5.09 carat ring.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” Bristowe gushed to the outlet. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

The pair, who met in 2018 when Tartick appeared as a guest on Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, first began dating in early 2019 and moved in together by June of that same year. Together they share two dogs.

