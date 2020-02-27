Don't say his name: Jordan Peele brings back 90s R&B, and a whole lot of bees, in new 'Candyman' trailer

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — The first official trailer for Candyman has dropped, and Jordan Peele has brought fans a chilling preview to his highly anticipated remake of the 1992 classic horror film.

Set in a now-gentrified section of Chicago’s notorious Cabrini Green housing projects, where the Candyman’s original murders took place, Peele enlists Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Teyonah Parris for his update.



“The urban legend is if you say his name five times while looking in the mirror, he appears in the reflection and he kills you,” says Mateen in the promo.

Directed by Nia DeCosta, the new film has been described as a “spiritual sequel” to the original. Although Peele hasn’t confirmed if the original Candyman, played by Tony Todd, will make an official return, from the look of the teaser, Mateen is seemingly taking on that role.



In a Q&A session ahead of the trailer’s premiere, DeCosta told media that Mateen is a reflection of the new Candyman and that there would be “plenty of gore” in the new film.

For fans paying close attention, the trailer is also set to a slowed-down version of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.”

Based on a short story by Clive Barker, the original Candyman followed the son of a slave who became an artist. He was later mutilated and killed by a lynch mob hired by his lover’s father, prompting his spirit to seek revenge. It spawned film sequels in 1995 and 1999



Candyman hits theaters on June 12.

