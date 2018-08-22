Double 0-no! Idris Elba shuts down possibility of becoming the next James Bond

ABC/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LONDON) — Idris Elba may have the physique, the good looks, the swag and the British accent to portray James Bond onscreen, but according to the actor, it’s not going happen.

While on the red carpet with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre as he promoted his directorial debut Yardie, Elba gave a definitive response to Good Morning Britain when asked if he’ll be the next actor to take on the iconic spy role.

“No,” he bluntly told the reporter.

Then when asked if he prefers his martini shaken or stirred— a reference to the Bond films— Elba joked, “Stir fried, actually.”

As previously reported, Elba first responded to the Bond rumors on Twitter, writing, “Don’t believe the HYPE.”

Elba’s latest comment comes after Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced that due to creative differences, director Danny Boyle will no longer be behind the camera for the upcoming Bond film, due out next October. Craig will return as Bond for his fifth time.

