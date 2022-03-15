Dr. Seuss classics including ‘One Fish, Two Fish…’ and ‘Horton Hears a Who!’ coming to Netflix

Netflix

Netflix has announced a collabo that could make any Grinch’s heart grow three sizes. The streaming service is teaming up with Dr. Suess Enterprises for five new animated series and specials based on the children’s author’s beloved classics.

Included will be adaptations of Horton Hears a Who!, The Sneetches, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose, and Wacky Wednesday.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood veteran Dustin Ferrer will executive produce the lineup.

The streaming service first teamed up with Dr. Suess Enterprises in 2019 for the series adaptation of Green Eggs and Ham, which will launch its second season on Netflix April 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.