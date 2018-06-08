Drake, are you the father? Maury Povich invites Drake on his show for a paternity test

htHeidi Gutman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After Pusha T revealed Drake allegedly has a son he’s been hiding from the public in his diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” daytime talk show host and purveyor of paternity tests, Maury Povich, says his down to help Drake set the record strait.

TMZ caught up with Povich at LAX where they updated him on the current allegations and the report that Drake was financially supporting his rumored child with Sophie Brusseux — although he has yet to reveal if he is the actual father.

“I’m praying it happens,” Maury said, inviting the rapper on the show to take a DNA test. “Drake, come on. New season starts next month. We’re ready.”

This isn’t the first time Maury invited a hip hop celebrity on his show. After rumors of Offset cheating on Cardi B surfaced, Maury invited both of them to the show to do a lie detector test. However, Maury noted they never “answer my calls.”

