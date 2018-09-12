Drake, Cardi B lead the nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards
(LOS ANGELES) — Drake and Cardi B topped the list of nominees for this year’s American Music Awards. They scored eight nominations each, followed by Ed Sheeran and Post Malone, who earned six each, and Camila Cabello with five.
Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai, Normani and country star Kane Brown announced the nominees live from YouTube Space LA Wednesday at noon ET.
For her part, Cardi was singled out in categories including Video of the Year, Favorite New Artist, and Favorite Social Artist categories.
Kane was nominated for three awards, which he called “awesome” before announcing the country and hip-hop/R&B nominees.
Drake earned nods in the Artist of the Year category, as well as for Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Song Pop/Rock for “God’s Plan,” and in the Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop category, for Scorpion.
Ella was also nominated, scoring a non in the Favorite Female R&B category, alongside SZA and Rihanna. “Damn, girl, you’re with Rihanna!” Bebe enthused to her fellow presenter.
Following the American Music Awards announcement, the presenters took part in a panel discussion.
The 2018 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will host for the second year in a row.
Here are the nominees in key categories:
Favorite Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Favorite New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Album Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Favorite Female Artist Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo/Group Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “rockstar”
Favorite Album Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, Ctrl
XXXTentacion, 17
Favorite Artist Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Song Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Artist EDM
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
