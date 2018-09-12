Drake, Post Malone, Kane Brown lead the nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Drake, Post Malone and country star Kane Brown top the list of nominees for this year’s American Music Awards.

Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai, Normani and Brown announced the nominees live from YouTube Space LA Wednesday at noon ET.

Kane was nominated for three awards, which he called “awesome” before announcing the country and hip-hop/R&B nominees.

Drake earned nods in the Artist of the Year category, as well as for Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Song Pop/Rock for “God’s Plan,” and in the Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop category, for Scorpion.

Ella was also nominated, scoring a non in the Favorite Female R&B category, alongside SZA and Rihanna. “Damn, girl, you’re with Rihanna!” Bebe enthused to her fellow presenter.

Following the American Music Awards announcement, the presenters took part in a panel discussion.

The 2018 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will host for the second year in a row.

Here are the nominees in key categories:

Favorite Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Favorite New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song Country

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Female Artist Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, Scorpion

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “rockstar”

Favorite Album Soul/R&B

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

XXXTentacion, 17

Favorite Artist Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran



Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Song Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Artist EDM

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

