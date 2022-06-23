DreamWorks releases final season trailer for ‘Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous’

DreamWorks Animation/Netflix

In case Jurassic Park: Dominion isn’t enough dinosaur action for you, DreamWorks Animation has released the trailer for the final season of the animated series Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous.

The award-winning show centers on a group of kids whose trip to a dinosaur-themed summer camp goes, well, all Jurassic Park. The fifth season has the gang plotting their escape from the camp with the help of Kenji’s dad, but when one when of the campers turns on his friends, the others must band together if they have any chance of saving the dinos and finally getting home.

Dropping on Netflix July 21, this season will feature the voices of guest stars, including Haley Joel Osment, Glen Powell and Jameela Jamil.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.